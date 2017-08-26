Mayweather-McGregor Match-Up: The Ultimate Showdown Between Boxing & MMA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The highly anticipated fight between undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champ Conor McGregor finally gets underway Saturday.

The two spar in Las Vegas, but there is plenty of interest in the Tri-State area. CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with some fans as they geared up for the main event.

The match is about a lot more than individual fighters. It’s a face-off between boxing and MMA itself.

While some fans will tell you there’s no competition, others will be watching with baited breath.

“There’s a different way you train for this. Most of the guys that we be having come in our gym, some of them be MMA fighters. You got to know how to move, you got to know how to use your hands,” said coach Bernard Cooks, from Morris Park Boxing Club in the Bronx.

Cooks argued that Mayweather has the experience to guarantee a win.

“He’s like a technician in this sport,” he said.

But on Long Island, mixed martial arts fighters were expecting some powerful blows from their champ, McGregor, even though he’s never boxed professionally before.

“Look at his last couple of fights. When he knocks them out, it’s all off of punches, just like a boxer,” said instructor Brandon Freiss. “That’s why I think McGregor is going to win.”

Some experts predict there is more money on bets in this fight than any other fight in history, with about $80 million in bets.