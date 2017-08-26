Police Identify Suspect In Attempted Rape Of 74-Year-Old Bronx Woman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the man suspected of trying to rape a 74-year-old woman in the Bronx.
They say they are searching for 23-year-old Joshua McCallum.
The incident happened August 18 inside an apartment building near East 161st Street and Park Avenue in the Morrisania section of the borough.
Investigators said the woman unknowingly followed the suspect onto an elevator. Surveillance video shows her walker trailing behind the man, who appears to be talking on a cell phone.
Police said the woman knew something was wrong when he followed her off the elevator on the 11th floor, where she asked him if he lived in the building.
As she approached her apartment door, police said the man attacked her, putting her in a choke hold in the hallway. Police said he groped her before she was able to bang on a neighbor’s door for help.
During the attack, the woman asked, “why me, why are you doing this,” but he never gave an answer, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Police describe McCallum as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.