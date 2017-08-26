President Donald J. Trump’s Weekly Address 8/25

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Below you will find a transcript of President Donald J. Trump’s Weekly Address from the White House from August 25, 2017:

My Fellow Americans,

I had the profound honor this week of addressing American troops at Fort Myer and speaking to thousands of veterans at the American Legion National Convention.

Today I want to speak to all Americans about what we can learn from the men and women of our incredible Armed Forces.

Every person who puts on the uniform makes our nation proud. They all come from across our land. They represent every race, ethnicity, and creed. But they all pledge the same oath, fight for the same cause, and operate as one team – with one shared sense of purpose.

They love their families. They cherish their freedom. They salute our flag. And above all, they believe in America.

Now, we must draw inspiration from their love and loyalty to one another – and to our nation – as we seek to heal divisions from within.

We must also remember what our service personnel know better than anyone: that we are one people, with one home, and one glorious American destiny.

We come from all different walks of life – but we all share the same dream – to live in peace and safety, to work with honor and dignity, and to build a better future for those we love.

Together, we can achieve this dream, but we must first remember who we are and the values that bind us together. We must speak out against the voices that try to sow hatred and division. We must treat our fellow citizens with love and affection. And we must honor our heroes – and prove worthy of the sacrifice they have made for all of us.

I ask every American to make a simple promise to the courageous warriors who fight in our name: when they come home from battle, they will find a country that has renewed the sacred bonds of loyalty that unite us together as one.

Only when we work together with a shared purpose will we carry on the proud tradition of those who came before us.

Only when we honor our history will we have confidence in our future.

And only when we strive for peace among one another will we remain a force for peace all around the world.

We can achieve this peace, we can foster this unity, and we can rebuild this loyalty – because together, we are truly One Nation Under God.

Thank you. God bless you.