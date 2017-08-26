Reaction To Presidential Pardon Of Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio Mounts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the retired Arizona lawman who was convicted for intentionally disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

The controversial decision gave way to mixed reactions from politicians and figures from across the political spectrum.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona congressman Andy Biggs both voiced their support for the pardon immediately after it was issued.

Ducey said Arpaio “deserves credit for helping to reduce crime in Maricopa County over his long career in law enforcement and public office.”

He said Trump’s pardon “has brought finality to this chapter in Arizona’s history.”

Ducey added that Arpaio is his friend and now the 85-year-old ex-lawman can move on and enjoy his retirement with his wife and family.

Biggs said he applauds Trump for pardoning Arpaio and adds that “America owes Sheriff Arpaio a debt of gratitude and not the injustice of a political witch hunt.”

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) voiced his displeasure at Trump’s pardon of Arpaio, saying in a statement that “no one is above the law” and “sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold.”

By pardoning Arpaio, McCain says it undermines Trump’s claim for the respect of rule of law.

He also says Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.

Officials in New York echoed McCain’s disapproval.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo lambasted the decision, saying that, “Last night the president once again demonstrated his contempt for the most vulnerable members of society.”

“Pardoning Joe Arpaio is beneath the dignity of the President,” Cuomo continued.

Shortly after the decision was announced, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “A president who defends white supremacists just pardoned a sheriff who champions racist policing.”

As 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported, Reverend Al Sharpton came down hard Saturday on the president, saying the pardoning of Arpaio was a “disgraceful act of bias.”

“It gives a signal that racial profiling, in his judgement — this president’s judgement — is his duty and is fine, because he commended him,” Sharpton said. “He didn’t just pardon him, he said he was protecting his citizens.”

Making matters worse, Sharpton said, was that the pardon came just a few weeks after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly.

On Friday, the White House said the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County was a “worthy candidate” for a presidential pardon, with the action coming several days after the president — at a rally in downtown Phoenix, strongly hinted that he intended to issue a pardon.

“So was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?” Trump asked the crowd of supporters. “I’ll make a prediction. I think he’s going to be just fine, OK.”

Arpaio, who became linked to Trump during the campaign for their hardline immigration views, was convicted of a misdemeanor for intentionally defying a judge’s order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Both men also questioned the authenticity of then-President Barack Obama’s birth certificate and have a similar history in sparring with judges.

In the statement Friday night, the White House said, “Throughout his time as Sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration. Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is worthy candidate for a Presidential pardon.”

