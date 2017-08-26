Stamford Residents Cry Foul Over Aggressive Wild Turkeys

Hurricane Harvey Continuing Coverage: CBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Some wild turkeys are running afoul in a few neighborhoods in Stamford, Connecticut.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports, about three years ago some of the fleet-footed gobblers settled into neighborhoods in Turn of River and Newfield. Some people thought they were cute and decided to feed them.

City Representative Steven Kolenberg says two male turkeys matured, and now they’re claiming the area as their own.

“They’ve gotten very territorial and aggressive, and they love to chase people now,” he tells WCBS 880.

So much so, that some people are afraid to leave their homes.

“It’s becoming a problem because we do have an elementary school in the middle of the neighborhood, and I’m concerned about some of the kids who walk to school in the morning,” Kolenberg said.

Local animal control officials are trying to catch the turkeys, which will be relocated once caught.

