8/27 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s another gorgeous day out there to finish off the weekend! Plenty of sunshine with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. It’s also very comfortable with low humidity.

Tomorrow looks to be dry too with just some increasing clouds as we get late in the day. Temps stay below normal, with highs around 75 in the city. In fact, cool summer stretch continues this week, with only Thursday looking near normal as of now.

For wet weather, we have some shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday, but only about 20% as of now. We’re keeping our eyes on some potential development off the SE coast over the next 5 few days, but any effects on our area should be limited to clouds, rough surf, and an increased rip current risk as the system then heads out to sea.

Unfortunately, Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pound Texas with catastrophic and life-threatening flooding. The system is nearly stationary and bands of heavy rain will persist over the next few days. There is a Flash Flood Emergency around the Houston area as estimates of 20″+ have already fallen, with an additional 12-24″ possible!

Our thoughts are certainly with those affected by this dangerous situation. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!