Cuomo Signs ‘Briana’s Law,’ Requiring CPR Training For NYPD Officers, State Troopers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday signed Briana’s Law, requiring New York City police officers and state troopers to complete training in CPR.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, the law is named after Briana Ojeda, who suffered an asthma attack on a playground in Brooklyn seven years ago Sunday on Aug. 27, 2010.
Her mother was rushing to get her 11-year-old daughter to the hospital when she was stopped by a police officer for driving the wrong-way on a one-way street.
The officer couldn’t help because he said he didn’t know CPR.
By the time they reached the hospital, it was too late for Briana.
The law requires state troopers and members of the NYPD to complete CPR training and recertification every two years.
State Sen. Jesse Hamilton (D-Brooklyn) sponsored the bill.
“When someone calls a police officer or state trooper, they can feel well assured that the officer coming to the scene will be able to perform CPR,” he said.
The law will go into effect in 60 days.