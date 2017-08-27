FDNY Crew Heads To Texas To Help With Hurricane Harvey Rescues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City is sending 120 emergency personnel to Texas to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced early Sunday.

The FDNY Incident Management Team and the Urban Search and Rescue Rapid Response Team are going to Texas to assist authorities on the ground, de Blasio reported.

“We are set up for all types of rescues, including swiftwater rescues. We have a compilation of tools that include boats, motors, dry suits, rescue equipment for collapsed structures, rope equipment for confined spaces, and a large compilation of Haz-Mat equipment and tools. We’re also supplied with a large, self-sufficient cache of food and supplies that make us sustainable for up to 72 hours in a row. I believe we’re ready to face any danger,” FDNY Battalion Chief Jack Flatley, Task Force Leader of New York City’s elite Urban Search and Rescue Team, said in a news release.

The mayor noted that numerous cities helped New York after Superstorm Sandy in 2012, and, “We’ll do all we can to help those affected by this storm.”

Kristine Johnson reported for CBS News that the National Hurricane Center southern Texas was experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Harvey Sunday morning. Up to 19 inches of rain fell in Houston between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time.

Storm surges of up to 12 feet are also anticipated.

As of Sunday morning, Harvey was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm made landfall late Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

At least two people were dead and 12 or more were injured as a result of the hurricane Sunday morning. A total of 250,000 homes remained without power early Sunday, and six counties had been declared federal disaster areas.

