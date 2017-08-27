Bull Spotted, Corralled On I-195 In Hamilton Township, N.J.

HURRICANE HARVEY: 'Catastrophic' Flooding In TexasCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey state troopers helped corral a wayward bull that was walking along Interstate 195 in Hamilton Township Sunday.

The young black bull was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on the shoulder of I-195 near the junction with Route 130.

“Yes, the troops had to slow down traffic so the cowboys could wrangle this guy into a trailer and bring him home. It took a while, but the bull was removed without incident or injury,” state police said on Facebook. “Just another day for the troops at Hamilton Station.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the highway.

Authorities said no major travel delays were reported.

