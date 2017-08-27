Houston CBS Affiliate KHOU Forced To Evacuate Building Due To Flooding

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Houston CBS affiliate KHOU-TV was forced to evacuate its building Sunday morning as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey seeped in.

The station reported that water seeped into the first floor of the KHOU 11 building Sunday morning.

Buffalo Bayou across the street from the station near downtown Houston was one of many locations that saw major flooding as Harvey – now a tropical storm – gripped the area, KHOU reported.

Water flooded the front entrance of the station’s building at 9 a.m. local time. News director Sally Ramirez posted video to Twitter.

Other images showed sand bags placed against another door had failed to stop the water that was already ankle deep.

KHOU’s Len Cannon was live when water started crawling toward the anchor desk in the studio, the station reported.

Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017

The newscast and newsroom operations were moved to a second-floor conference room afterward.

We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017

Later tweets said the station was being evacuated due to flooding.

KHOU reported it also saw flooding in its building during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

As of Sunday morning, Harvey was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm made landfall late Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

At least two people were dead many more were injured as a result of the hurricane as of Sunday morning.

