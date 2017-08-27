Hurricane Harvey Brings ‘Catastrophic Flooding’ To Southeast Texas; 2 Dead, 12+ Injured

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The most powerful hurricane in more than a decade continued to cause widespread destruction and drenching rain in southern Texas Sunday morning.

Kristine Johnson reported for CBS News that the National Hurricane Center southern Texas was experiencing “catastrophic flooding” from Hurricane Harvey Sunday morning. Up to 19 inches of rain fell in Houston between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time.

Storm surges of up to 12 feet are also anticipated.

As of Sunday morning, Harvey was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm made landfall late Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

At least two people were dead many more were injured as a result of the hurricane Sunday morning.

One person was killed in Aransas County when in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills Jr. said.

Another person — a woman who tried to get out of her vehicle in high water — died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death, said Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center.

As many as 14 people suffered minor injuries, including slips and falls, scrapes and a broken leg, Mills said.

About 300,000 customers were without power statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott said it would probably be several days before electricity is restored.

Six counties have been declared federal disaster areas.

Another 12 inches of rain could fall Sunday. Tornadoes are also a threat to the area.

In Houston early Sunday, authorities said rescue attempts continued for those stranded inside flooded homes and submerged vehicles in the wake of the storm.

Anxiety ran high throughout the region between Corpus Christi and Houston because some of the most devastated areas were inaccessible to rescuers. And the forecast for days of steady rain threatened to inundate the region’s flat landscape, including Houston, with as much as 40 inches.

The Houston Chronicle reports that hundreds of calls have been fielded for water rescues as of early Sunday, including Houston police officials who evacuated two apartment complexes and rescued more than 50 children.

Residents were also warned not to climb into their attics, as they could be left trapped if floodwaters rise. Emergency officials advised that people should instead go to the roof.

have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 27, 2017

Calls for water rescues swamped emergency workers early Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reported. Police evacuated two apartment complexes overnight in the Greenspoint neighborhood, rescuing more than 50 children from rising water.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sunday continued urging residents via Twitter to “shelter in place” and stay off rain-swollen roadways.

“It is dropping a lot of water, and the streets are treacherous,” Turner said. “It makes absolutely no sense to be out on the road, unless it’s an emergency.”

Gonzalez actively used Twitter overnight to field assistance for those trapped inside water-soaked homes, attics and vehicles. Those appealing for assistance or being steered to help via Gonzalez’s Twitter feed included a person suffering “cardiac-arrest,” and a woman who posted: “I have 2 children with me and tge,water is swallowing us up. Please send help.”

Gonzalez at one point appealed for calm and patience, saying officials were “trying to make it to everyone as best we can.”

Turner’s official Twitter account said “911 services at capacity. If u can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent danger.”

In the island community of Port Aransas, population 3,800, officials were unable to fully survey the town because of “massive” damage. Police and heavy equipment had only made it into the northernmost street.

“I can tell you I have a very bad feeling and that’s about it,” said Mayor Charles Bujan, who had called for a mandatory evacuation but did not know how many heeded the order.

Some of the worst damage appeared to be in Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 that was directly in the storm’s path. The mayor said his community took a blow “right on the nose” that left “widespread devastation,” including homes, businesses and schools that were heavily damaged. Some structures were destroyed.

Rockport’s roads were a mess of toppled power poles. A trailer blocked much of one major intersection. Wood framing from ripped-apart houses was strewn along Route 35 on the town’s southern end.

Harvey’s relentless wind tore the metal sides off the high school gym and twisted the steel door frame of its auditorium.

“We’re still in the very infancy stage of getting this recovery started,” said Aransas County spokesman Larry Sinclair.

Meteorologist Scott Padgett of KTVT-TV, CBS11 in Dallas-Fort Worth reported Harvey was drifting south-southeast at 1 mph as of 8 a.m. Eastern time, with torrential and damaging rains still falling in the Houston and Galveston areas.

The flooding is expected to continue through the day and likely the night.

