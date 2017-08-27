At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Route 4 In Paramus, N.J.

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — At least one person was killed early Sunday in a crash in Paramus, New Jersey.
As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, two eastbound lanes on Route 4 were still closed at Forest Avenue as of 8 a.m.
The crash happened at 1:13 a.m. near the Bergen Town Center Mall, according to Paramus police. One car was involved and appeared to have veered off the road, jumped the curb, hit a pole, and come to a stop in a parking lot, police said.
The wreckage remained at the scene as of 8 a.m. It was not clear how long police would remain on the scene investigating.