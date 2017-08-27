HURRICANE HARVEY: Major Flooding In TexasCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Anti-Semitic Graffiti, Profanities Found Spray-Painted On Syosset School

Filed Under: anti-Semitic graffiti, Syosset, Syosset High School

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Anti-Semitic graffiti and other profanities were found spray-painted on a school in Syosset, Long Island early Sunday, police said.

Just before 7 a.m., a school security officer discovered that the walls, doors and windows in the rear of Syosset High School, at 70 Southwoods Rd., had been spray-painted with anti-Semitic writings that included swastikas, Nassau County police said.

Also discovered written in various colors of spray paint were the name of the gang MS-13 and other profanities, police said.

The spray-painting happened between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.

