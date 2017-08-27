Man Wounded In Shooting Outside Uniondale Bar

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and wounded early Sunday outside a bar in Uniondale, Long Island, police said.
Nassau County police said the 23-year-old man was standing outside the Classico Bar, at 462 Jerusalem Ave., when a man with a handgun came up and shot him several times.
The victim was wounded in the arm and face, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital and his condition was reported to be stable, police said.
The suspect fled east on Jerusalem Avenue and was described as a Hispanic male wearing a green shirt, a green backpack and dark-colored pants, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.