Man Wounded In Shooting Outside Uniondale Bar

Filed Under: Uniondale

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and wounded early Sunday outside a bar in Uniondale, Long Island, police said.

Nassau County police said the 23-year-old man was standing outside the Classico Bar, at 462 Jerusalem Ave., when a man with a handgun came up and shot him several times.

The victim was wounded in the arm and face, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and his condition was reported to be stable, police said.

The suspect fled east on Jerusalem Avenue and was described as a Hispanic male wearing a green shirt, a green backpack and dark-colored pants, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch