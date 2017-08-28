50 People To Know: Jay Winuk Turns 9/11 Into National Day Of Service

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – On September 11th, 30 million people are expected to do good by volunteering.

Jay Winuk, this week’s 50 People to Know, helped establish 9/11 as a National Day of Service.

“It’s a way to take back the day from terrorists,” he tells Peter Haskell. “If future generations only learn about the attacks and they don’t learn about how good people stepped forward to help rebuild our city and our nation, then we have lost an opportunity.”

Winuk founded the day of service in tribute to his brother.

Glenn Winuk was a volunteer firefighter and EMT who rushed to the Twin Towers and was killed in Tower 2.

“So there’s a person who set an example for me,” Jay says. “He lived his life and died in service to people he didn’t know.”

Jay is a public relations professional who made the day of service possible with David Paine. He insists it’s not about him, but his brother.

“I tell people all the time that Glenn would have been the first person to sign up for this,” he says.

He believes that being a part of the day of service requires any act of kindness.