8/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with low humidity levels. Expect highs in the mid 70s or so.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temps are expected to fall into the low 60s by daybreak.
Tomorrow we’ll see a developing tropical system approach from our south and bring a little rain into the area, but mainly late in the day and at night around here. It will be breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s.
As for Wednesday, we’ll see an early chance of showers before the system exits. Expect highs that day in the mid 70s.