TROPICAL STORM HARVEY: 'Catastrophic' Flooding In Texas; President Trump To Visit Tuesday | PhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with low humidity levels. Expect highs in the mid 70s or so.

nu tu tri state travel 15 8/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temps are expected to fall into the low 60s by daybreak.

Tomorrow we’ll see a developing tropical system approach from our south and bring a little rain into the area, but mainly late in the day and at night around here. It will be breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s.

nu tu surface 21 8/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, we’ll see an early chance of showers before the system exits. Expect highs that day in the mid 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch