Bronx Boy Shot In The Head On 5th Birthday Amazes Doctors With ‘Remarkable’ Recovery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A boy who was shot three months ago, is now making huge strides.

On Monday, he was showing his strength and defying the odds.

Jaheem Hunter is in a specialized wheelchair, fighting to take his first steps and to talk again — his smile gave family members hope.

He was shot in the head by a stray bullet on his fifth birthday in the Bronx back in June.

Lauren Gaskins visits her nephew every day at his rehabilitation center in Valhalla. He wears a helmet when he’s not in bed.

“He is missing a part of his skull right now, on the right side, so he has to wear that just to protect his head,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Borg.

Doctors are amazed by his progress.

“To them this is remarkable. This is a miracle for them,” Gaskins said.

Jaheem is mouthing words and trying to push himself to stand up during therapy. He’s also able to consume the snacks he once enjoyed.

“He’s trying to eat solid foods, so it’s not a lot of food, it’s little things like cheese doodles and gold fish, pretzels, little things,” his aunt explained.

Gaskins said they haven’t told Jaheem that he was shot.

It happened outside of a deli while he was walking to a car with his dad.

The plan was to go to Gaskin’s home for ice cream and birthday cake.

Police said the gunman fired several shots at a man he had an argument with. The boy’s aunt said the first bullet his Jaheem.

Police arrested Michael Quiles who allegedly pulled the trigger after a drug deal.

“We are very upset that this happened. This was a very hard time for us as a family, but we support each other,” Gaskins said.

Jaheem’s fiery spirit is carrying him through his recovery.

The hope is that by Jaheem’s next birthday he’ll be able to celebrate at home.

A Go Fud Me page for Jaheem’s medical costs has raised about $7,000 so far.