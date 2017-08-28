HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Good Samaritan Suffers Broken Jaw In Possible Hate Crime In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A good Samaritan ended up in the hospital after he was punched in the face during an attack that is being investigated as a possible hate crime in Brooklyn.

Police say it all started around 4 a.m. Saturday at Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton Street near Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance video, got into an argument with a group of people at the restaurant and started spewing anti-gay slurs.

The good Samaritan then came into the restaurant and tried to break up the argument and defuse the situation, police said.

The suspect then spewed anti-gay remarks at the good Samaritan and punched him in the face, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with a broken jaw.

Police say the suspect took off.

