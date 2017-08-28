De Blasio Says He’ll March In Columbus Day Parade As He Prepares To Appoint Statue Commission Members

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is set to appoint the members of the statue review commission he announced.
De Blasio said he hopes to announce the names of the people on the commission in “a couple of days.”
The commission will review the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle, among others.
More than 50 Italian-American lawmakers, activists and organizations held a news conference last week to object to any plan to remove the statue.
The mayor is urging people not to rush to judgment, adding there are a variety of ways to handle controversial statues.
“They could also say ‘Here’s a situation where we think there should be a plaque added’ to provide some of the history and provide some of the balance and understanding of what happened with this particular individual and this particular history,” de Blasio said.
Despite the back-and-forth over the fate of the Columbus statue, the mayor says he will still participate in Columbus Day festivities.
“I will definitely be marching in the Columbus Day parade,” de Blasio said. “The parade is a moment to express our pride in our Italian heritage, for all of us who are Italian.”