Happenings August 28

Listen up, Little Monsters! Lady Gaga is back in the Big Apple.

Tonight she kicks off a two-night run at Citi Field, as part of her “Joanne World Tour.”

Her latest album, “Joanne,” named in honor of her late aunt, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart last October, and fans have seen her slay performances at the Super Bowl, Oscars, Grammys and Coachella since.

Over the weekend, she became the first woman to headline a concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago, where her ex-fiancé, Taylor Kinney, turned heads in the crowd.

“Somebody told me tonight that I have the great honor of being the first woman ever to headline here at Wrigley Field. I feel so proud to stand here with so much dignity,” she told her cheering fans. “But I have to say – I’m so sorry that you have not had a woman here in 100 years.”

Get your glitter and get ready to belt your heart out. There are still a few tickets left for tonight’s performance, starting at $72.

The U.S. Open is now in full swing.

The hottest names in tennis will be showing off their stuff in Flushing Meadows, Queens through September 10th.

Today’s big match is between the women’s No. 2 seed, Simona Halep, and wildcard, Maria Sharapova.

Sharapova looks to be the favorite, having won five majors to Halep’s zero and having beaten her six times, according to Tennis.com. But Sharapova has suffered multiple injuries this summer and withdrew from a tournament earlier this month because of soreness in her left arm. This could be Halep’s chance to come out on top.

Notably absent from this year’s tournament will be Novak Djokovic, who’s sitting this one out to catch up on some R&R, and Serena Williams, who’s v pregnant. Serena is expected to be on the sidelines cheering on her big sis, Venus.

Where can I watch? IRL at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, on TV or online.

Don’t forget to pick your favorites.

So long, beach body.

Dominique Ansel, the bakery that brought you the Cronut, is now offering all-you-can-eat pie.

On select Wednesdays and Thursdays in September, you can scarf down unlimited slices of nine different flavors. To sweeten the deal, the pies will be paired with homemade ice cream and mulled wine.

The menu includes mouthwatering items, like “salted caramel rosemary peanut butter pie with Chantilly cream and roasted peanut brittle in a chocolate sable crust” and “blackberry plum almond pie with almond cream and blackberry jam” on the sweet side, as well as “Old Bay crab pot pie with corn, onion and red bell pepper succotash and a splash of brandy” and “tarragon mushroom cottage pie with herbed button mushrooms and creamy parsnip, potato and parmesan mash,” on the savory side.

If these tickle your taste buds, you’ll want to act fast. Ticket sales just went live at noon.