Team With Stamford-Based Americares On The Ground In Texas To Help With Harvey Relief Efforts

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is urging people to donate to Harvey relief efforts as a response team from Stamford-based Americares is already on the ground in Texas to help.

Garrett Ingoglia with the global relief organization figures the recovery in Texas will take years, not months, and billions of dollars, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

“Particularly in Refugio, they reported massive infrastructure damage,” he said. “That’s a small community, but literally every structure had significant damage.”

Ready to ship from their warehouse are bottles of water, medicine and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Blumenthal is headed to Washington to lobby Congress for an immediate federal aid package. He said the delays that followed Superstorm Sandy should not be repeated.

“We should not force the Gulf Coast to go through the delay that we suffered after Sandy,” he said.

For more information on Americares, click here.

