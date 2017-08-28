Police: Man Takes Off With $5 After Throwing Hot Coffee At Women In LES Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they said attacked two women at a subway station on the Lower East Side last Monday morning.
The victims were walking down the stairs inside the Essex Street station on the J line when the suspect grabbed $5 from one woman’s hand and then threw hot coffee both of them.
The suspect ran up the stairs and took off onto Delancey Street.
The two women refused medical attention.
The suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.