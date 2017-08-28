High Rip Current Risk Keeps Jersey Shore Visitors Beached

LAVELLETTE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Most beaches up and down the Jersey Shore were closed Monday, because of a high risk of rip currents.

In Ocean County, some beaches were seeing erosion from the strong surf.

Jessica Rucker and her daughters had to scramble to pull back their towels and beach chair after a rogue wave traveled up the sand to where they set up shop for the day on Philadelphia Ave in Lavallette.

“I almost lost everything, and it’s just a little crazy,” she said.

The ocean was churning a little too strongly on Monday, closing beaches due to a rip current risk.

“We try not to put the red flags out unless the water conditions are extremely dangerous, and today is one of those days,” Lavallette Beach Patrol, Captain Bob Tormollan said.

A group of teenagers huddled on the beach told CBS2’s Meg Baker they were hiding from the whipping wind.

“We saw the red flag, so we saw we couldn’t go it,” Joe said.

There were less guards on duty in Lavallette, and up and down the Jersey Shore because many of the seasonal workers have returned to school.

“We have two instead of three or four,” Tormollan said.

That’s per stand, each is 300 yards apart.

“According to the forecast the next few days, the beach is probably a good place to build a sandcastle, watch the water, but it’s definitely look, don’t touch for the next couple of days,” Sgt Matt Condit said.

The foamy waves were crashing, and the tide was forcefully pulling the sand out to sea, creating a steep drop on some beaches.

“This is the worst we’ve seen it all summer which is tough because it’s the end of the year, kids want to swim,” Andrew Kratz said.

Lifeguards are hoping the wind will shift, and Mother Nature will calm before the last hurrah over Labor Day Weekend — a holiday that often brings visitors to the Jersey Shore.

Lifeguards reminded beachgoers to only swim near a lifeguard stand, and to avoid the ocean after hours.