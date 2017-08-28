Jets Announce Quarterback Josh McCown Will Be Team’s Starter In Season Opener

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Josh McCown will start at quarterback in the New York Jets’ regular-season opener at Buffalo, beating out Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

Coach Todd Bowles announced his decision after practice Monday, citing the veteran journeyman “gives us the best chance to win right now.”

Bowle’s decision Monday ended a strange training-camp competition.

The 38-year-old McCown was the assumed starter the moment he signed a one-year, $6 million deal in March, and that never changed despite the fact he has played in just one series in a preseason game and led the Jets to a touchdown in the opener.

In his 14-year NFL career, McCown has thrown for over 14,000 yards and 79 touchdowns combined with 69 interceptions on his way to amassing a 18-42 record.

Hackenberg, a second-round pick last year, saw an increase in practice snaps and started the last two games. But he struggled mightily and made no real push to win the job over McCown.

Petty was considered the third option in the competition, and was solid in the preseason but left Saturday’s game against the Giants with a sprained knee.

No decision has been made on which signal caller will be the team’s backup heading into the season.

