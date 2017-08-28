Jets Trade McDougle To Eagles, Claim Ealy Off Waivers From Patriots

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets acquired safety Terrence Brooks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for cornerback Dexter McDougle in a trade of 2014 draft picks.

The moves, announced by the Eagles, provide depth for both teams’ secondaries.

The Jets are expected to start rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye at safety but were thin at the position beyond them, with Rontez Miles dealing with an eye injury and Doug Middleton out for the season with a torn pectoral. Ronald Martin and Robenson Therezie were the only other healthy safeties.

Brooks was drafted in the third round out of Florida State by Baltimore, 79th overall — one pick ahead of McDougle. He spent his first two seasons with the Ravens and played with the Eagles last year.

He had 19 overall tackles as a rookie, and that total remains a single-season high. Brooks was waived by Baltimore last September and claimed by Philadelphia a day later. He had five tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles for the Eagles last year.

Brooks was part of a jammed safety spot in Philadelphia, which also has Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Rodney McLeod and Chris Maragos. The Eagles were in need of a cornerback, even after recently trading wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-rounder to Buffalo for Ronald Darby.

Thank you @nyjets ! Past 3 years have been a growing experience. My relationships with teammates staff and #JetsNation will last a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/tRbD8fgI3P — Dexter McDougle (@Blasian_Kiddd) August 28, 2017

McDougle dealt with injuries during his first three seasons but has been having a solid summer for the Jets. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury and had hamstring issues last year, but he dropped 14 pounds and 6 percent body fat in the offseason and appeared to be in the mix for a backup role for the Jets at cornerback.

With McDougle’s departure, only two of the 12 players drafted by the Jets by then-general manager John Idzik in 2014 remain on New York’s roster: offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, a fourth-rounder; and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, a sixth-rounder who’s out for the season after having surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.

We have claimed DE Kony Ealy off waivers and waived/injured DL Anthony Johnson. DETAILS → https://t.co/R2ujjPITzX pic.twitter.com/fQq5Q6orRL — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2017

Jets Add Defensive End Ealy

The Jets have claimed defensive end Kony Ealy off waivers from the New England Patriots on Sunday. To make room on the roster, they waived injured defensive lineman Anthony Johnson.

Ealy joins his cousin and fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on New York’s roster. Ealy was a second-round pick of Carolina out of the University of Missouri in 2014 and had 14 sacks and six forced fumbles in three seasons with the Panthers. He had three sacks and an interception in Carolina’s loss to Denver in Super Bowl 50.

Ealy was traded to New England in March, but was cut by the Patriots on Saturday.

Johnson had four tackles in seven games last season with the Jets, who signed him off New England’s practice squad.

