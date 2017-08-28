Luke Bryant Equipmen Truck Gets Stuck Beneath Overpass On Wantagh Parkway

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An equipment truck from country star Luke Bryan’s tour struck an overpass on a Long Island parkway, New York State police said.
The accident happened just under Sunrise Highway on the Wantagh Parkway early Monday, hours after Bryan performed at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre as part of his “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.”
Police say it got wedged beneath the overpass in Wantagh.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Photos from the scene show Bryan’s smiling face plastered on the rear of the tilted truck.
Ordinarily, tractor-trailers are not permitted on parkways, but Newsday reports special permits are issued for vehicles associated with performances at the theater.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)