HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Luke Bryant Equipmen Truck Gets Stuck Beneath Overpass On Wantagh Parkway

Filed Under: Luke Bryan, Wantagh Parkway

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — An equipment truck from country star Luke Bryan’s tour struck an overpass on a Long Island parkway, New York State police said.

The accident happened just under Sunrise Highway on the Wantagh Parkway early Monday, hours after Bryan performed at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre as part of his “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.”

Police say it got wedged beneath the overpass in Wantagh.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Photos from the scene show Bryan’s smiling face plastered on the rear of the tilted truck.

Ordinarily, tractor-trailers are not permitted on parkways, but Newsday reports special permits are issued for vehicles associated with performances at the theater.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch