Jets Acquire Long Snapper Hennessey From Colts

Filed Under: New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Jets traded safety Ronald Martin to the Indianapolis Colts for long snapper Thomas Hennessy on Monday.

Hennessy, who played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey and is from Rockland County, is an undrafted rookie from Duke.

The acquisition of Hennessy will likely put some pressure on long snapper Tanner Purdum, 33, who is the longest-tenured Jet, having been with the team since 2010.

If the Jets part ways with Purdum, their longest-tenured players would be running back Bilal Powell and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who were both drafted in 2011.

Martin was on the Jets’ practice squad each of the past two seasons and played in 11 games. He recorded two tackles. His roster spot became expendable after New York traded for veteran safety Terrence Brooks on Sunday.

