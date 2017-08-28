HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

These Twin Monkeys Are Small But Mighty Cute

1010 WINS – These newborn twins are the smallest species of monkey on earth!

When these adorable Eastern Pygmy Marmosets were born at the Chester Zoo in the UK, they each weighed an astounding .03 pounds.

And when they’re fully grown, they’ll only measure a mere 5 inches in length.

It wasn’t until the marmosets were 4 weeks old that they were even able to be seen in their natural habitat.

After mom gives birth, it’s time for dad to take on the responsibility and care for the twins… and he sure does love to carry them on his back.

These animals may be small, but they’re mighty cute!

