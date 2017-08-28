Police: Man Slashes 52 Tires On Emergency Vehicles In NJ

SOMERDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect who they say slashed 52 tires on multiple police and fire vehicles.
Surveillance cameras at the Somerdale Police and Municipal building captured a man entering the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the suspect slashed tires on nine police cruisers, one fire vehicle and three personal cars of police officers.
The suspect is described as tall, thin, bald and wearing red sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Somerdale Police at 856-428-6324.
Police continue to investigate.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)