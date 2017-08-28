Police: Woman Racks Up $12,000 In Purchases With Stolen Credit Cards

WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying a woman they say racked up $12,000 in fraudulent purchases with stolen credit cards.
The victim had her car broken into while parked on Long Lots Road on Aug. 9, Westport Police said. Her credit cards were stolen.
A short time later the stolen cards were used by a woman to make purchases in Trumbull, New Haven and Orange, police said.
Anyone who thinks they may recognize the suspect is asked to call Westport Police at (203) 341-6080.