Sharapova’s Return Following Doping Ban Highlights Day 1 Of US Open

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 2017 US Open got underway Monday with near-perfect weather and the anticipation surrounding an intriguing match.

Later in the evening, No. 2 seed Simona Halep is to take on former No. 1 and five-time major champion Maria Sharapova, who was given a wild-card entry to the US Open after returning from a 15-month doping ban. Halep is winless against Sharapova in six previous meetings.

Play began in the day session in Arthur Ashe Stadium with Wimbledon champ Garbine Muguruza against American Varvara Lepchenko. The 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic was to take on Tennys Sandrgen of the U.S. And seven-time major champion Venus Williams is to square off with Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

Other big names on Monday’s schedule include No. 4 Alexander Zverev, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and top American John Isner.

