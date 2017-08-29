Baby Rhino Explores New Enclosure with Mom Following Close Behind

1010 WINS– There’s nothing as powerful as a mother’s love… and there’s nothing cuter than this baby white rhino exploring his enclosure at Chile’s Buin Zoo.
Meet Pantaleon, a one-month-old white rhinoceros born on July 27th — the first breeding of White Rhinoceros in South America, and also the first calf born to mom and dad, Hannah and Oliver.
Pantaleon just made his public debut and he’s been getting to know his surroundings in the most adorable way. He loves to visit the watering hole and see what’s around him.
Related: Jump For Joy: Lilly the Kangaroo Celebrates First Birthday
Mom Hannah is never far behind, keeping close tabs on her little one as he stretches his legs, and learns his way around his new home.
A mother’s love truly knows no bounds!
You can learn more about Pantaleon, Hannah, and Oliver by visiting Buin Zoo.
-Joe Cingrana