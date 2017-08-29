Best Waterfront Restaurants In NY

By Carly Petrone

Summer is the perfect time to dine outside. Here are five restaurants that offer views of the city, Brooklyn, and beyond.

Industry Kitchen

70 South Street Seaport

New York, NY 10005

212-487-9600

industry-kitchen.com

See More: The 5 Best Restaurants With A View Of Manhattan

Industry Kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy a summer meal along the water. Grab a seat and take in the unobstructed views of the Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges while sipping on one of their fun signature cocktails. Highlights include the Endless Summer, a large-format tropical cocktail that’s crafted with spiced rum, St. Germain, pineapple juice, Lillet, and a touch of vanilla. It’s then garnished with edible orchard flowers and served in a pineapple! They’re known for their wood-fired pizzas like Smoked Salmon, Hot Apricot, and even Alligator. Those with a sweet tooth can bite into their very own Pop Candy Land pizza – rainbow crust, cream cheese frosting, pop rocks, and cotton candy topping. You can walk off your sugar high over at nearby South Street Seaport.

The River Café

One Water St.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-522-5200

rivercafe.com

See More: Brooklyn’s Best Outdoor, Garden Restaurants

There’s nothing quite as spectacular as dining underneath the Brooklyn Bridge. Make a reservation at The River Café and help celebrate this waterfront restaurant’s 40th anniversary. It’s been serving up a classic New American menu since 1977 and it shows no sign of stopping. Yes, it’ll cost you, but it will be well worth it. Choose from appetizers like char-grilled Portuguese Octopus, Roasted Rabbit, Foie Gras Duet, and Oysters before moving onto the main dishes. Standouts include the Shrimp and Chorizo crusted Branzino, Nova Scotia Poached Lobster, and Crispy Lavender and Spice Crusted Duck Breast. Gentlemen, if you’re coming in for dinner, make sure to bring a jacket (and ties are preferred).

Watermark

Pier 15

78 South Street

New York, NY 10038

212-742-8200

watermarkny.com

See More: Best Bars With A Patio In New York City

Head over to Pier 15 and perch at one of Watermark’s outdoor patio tables for the best views of the East River. Sip on a Watermelon-Spiced Margarita, Spiked Lemonade, or their large-format Siren (a frozen margarita swirled with sangria and served in a mermaid-tale glass). Cheese lovers can nosh on Spicy Cheese Nuggets (deep-fried Wisconsin cheddar in a flour-jalapeno batter) or a Pat LaFrieda Wagyu Hamburger. Don’t forget a side of Old Bay or Truffle Fries. This 1,000 square foot space offers panoramic views of the Brooklyn skyline – something not to be missed.

The Loeb Boathouse Central Park

E. 72nd St. and Park Drive North

New York, NY 10021

212-517-2233

www.thecentralparkboathouse.com

See More: 5 Best Summer Date Spots In NYC

If there’s any time to feel like at tourist, it’s while in Central Park. Sit down at The Loeb Boathouse and watch rowboats glide along the lake while sipping on a nice refreshing glass of wine. It’s also the perfect spot for weekend brunch. Unwrap a basket of Boathouse breakfast breads or enjoy a plate of seasonal oysters to get you started. Dig into Challah French Toast with Gran Marnier Banana Compote, Eggs Benny, or their infamous Boathouse Smoked Fish Platter (Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Smoked Sturgeon, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Bermuda Onion, and Toasted Bagel). Get the party started with a cocktail from the lounge. A Parasol is a perfect summer cocktail, made with St. Germain, fresh lemon, mint, and sparkling wine while the Boathouse Manhattan will help you unwind after a long day. Cheers!

The Boat Basin

W. 79th St.

New York, NY 10024

(212) 496-5542

boatbasincafe.com

See More: NYC’s Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants

If you’re looking for a super casual place to grab a burger and brew by the water, then make your way to The Boat Basin Café. Located in the heart of the UWS (and directly next to the West Side Highway), this place offers some of the best sunset views in the city. Get there early before the crowds come and watch your game up on the big screen while indulging in traditional pub food like Fried Rhode Island Calamari, Homemade Potato Chips, Buffalo Chicken Wings, and Arcichoke Dip. They also offer classics like burgers (ranging from Black Angus to Kale Veggie), wraps and sandwiches, and plenty of salad options. Make sure to ask your server about their Boat Basin Blue Plate Surfs or Turfs. Add a bucket of beers or a pitcher of frozen margaritas and get the party started.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.