Broadway Bandit Has Robbed Banks Around Manhattan This Month, FBI Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI and the NYPD were asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of robbing banks around Manhattan this month.

The FBI has dubbed the suspect the Broadway Bandit. He is suspected of robbing banks in Union Square, Midtown, the Upper West Side, and Harlem – many of them on Broadway.

The most recent robberies happened Monday.

Witnesses said the suspect is a black man about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, and he has been seen wearing glasses in many of the robberies. No one has been hurt.

Investigators believe he targeted the following banks.

• The HSBC Bank at 125 Union Square West at Broadway and 17th Street on Aug. 16, in an attempted robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 1260 Broadway at 32nd Street on Aug. 16, in a robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 2099 Broadway at 73rd Street on Aug. 18, in an attempted robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 1860 Broadway between 61st and 62nd streets on Aug. 21, in a robbery;

• The Chase Bank at 2219 Broadway at 79th Street on Aug. 24, in a robbery;

• The Bank of America at 301 W. 145th St. at Frederick Douglass Boulevard on Aug. 29, in an attempted robbery;

• The Bank of America at 2077 Broadway at 72nd Street on Aug. 29, in a robbery.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to call the New York FBI Office at (212) 384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. The FBI is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.