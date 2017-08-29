Budweiser Delivers Thousands Of Cans Of Water To Hurricane Harvey-Ravaged Texas

1010 WINS — With over 30,000 people in Texas displaced after the devastating flooding from Hurricane Harvey — one of the world’s largest brewing companies has halted production to help.
A branch of Anheuser-Busch in Georgia has stopped producing beer to manufacture cans of clean water to send to areas that have been affected by the storm.
“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.
Since the storm, the company has already delivered over 155,000 cans to communities whose water supply have been severely impacted. The cans were sent from Georgia to the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge and Arlington, Texas where they will be distributed.
“The safety of our colleagues is paramount,” said Bradley. “We are proud of the work our Houston team has done over the weekend to keep our team safe in these difficult and exceptional circumstances.”
Related: Local First Responders Head To Texas To Help With Tropical Storm Harvey Rescues
But Hurricane Harvey isn’t the first time that Anheuser-Busch has helped produce water in times of need. They were also offering the water during Hurricane Matthew, the Flint water crisis, and California fires.
Since 1988, they’ve provided over 76 million cans of drinking water during times of crisis.
The deadly storm continues to devastate the coast, with record-shattering rainfall. In Texas, the death toll is at 12, though experts expect this to rise after the water level recedes.
-Kayla Jardine