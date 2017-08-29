Police Officer Busts A Move At UK Festival

1010 WINS — An on-duty police officer popped and locked his way to glory at a festival in the UK.
At London’s Notting Hill Carnival – PC Dan Graham danced it out in uniform, earning him a special nickname from one of the emcees.
At the DJ’s urging – Graham kept it going – busting out moves you’ve never seen – and the crowd loved it.
One onlooker shared video from the officer’s dance party, joking: “When been (sic) a policeman is your 2nd job…”
And Graham might cop to that – considering he actually did put his dancing to the test on Britain’s Got Talent.
But since one of Graham’s coworkers also shared video of his routine – it looks like the undercover raver’s cover has been blown.