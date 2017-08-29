Police Officer Busts A Move At UK Festival

HARVEY: Flooding Worsens; Trump Visiting Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

1010 WINS — An on-duty police officer popped and locked his way to glory at a festival in the UK.

At London’s Notting Hill Carnival – PC Dan Graham danced it out in uniform, earning him a special nickname from one of the emcees.

At the DJ’s urging – Graham kept it going – busting out moves you’ve never seen – and the crowd loved it.

One onlooker shared video from the officer’s dance party, joking: “When been (sic) a policeman is your 2nd job…”

And Graham might cop to that – considering he actually did put his dancing to the test on Britain’s Got Talent.

But since one of Graham’s coworkers also shared video of his routine – it looks like the undercover raver’s cover has been blown.

