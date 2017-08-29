CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
HARVEY: Flooding Worsens; Trump Visiting Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

FDNY Chief, Family Honored For Rushing To The Rescue of Drowning Swimmer

Filed Under: FDNY, Jake Lamonda, long island sound, Oyster Bay, Sonia Rincon

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Oyster Bay officials honored an FDNY chief and his family on Tuesday, for saving the life of a swimmer who was drowning in the Long Island Sound.

A father, his 11-year-old son, and two friends were fishing on the sound. When the 11-year-old jumped in for a swim, and was pulled away by the current, his father went in after him.

The man told the boys on the boat to throw out a rope, and they pulled the 11-year-old to safety.

When their friend’s dad was pulled by the current as well,  Danny Roper and Peter Liotta — both 11 — radioed for help.

“On the boat it said the coordinates right in front of our face, so I read that off,” Danny said.

It just so happened that the person to hear the call was an FDNY fire union chief, and career firefighter Jake Lamonda who was boating nearby with his family.

“I said I think there’s someone in distress, and we’re right here,” he said.

They found the struggling, exhausted dad, and pulled him to safety.

 

