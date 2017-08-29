Happenings August 29

Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Four and three and two and one, one!

“Broad City” will soon be back with more hilarious misadventures from bffs Abbi and Ilana. To help you get in the spirit, The Strand bookstore is hosting a “Broad City” Coloring & Trivia Night with Mike Perry.

Perry is the mastermind behind the show’s animated intros and the brand new “The Broad City Coloring Book,” which just dropped today.

Fifteen dollars get you a signed copy and admission to the event, where you’ll put your trivia skills to the test.

Prizes are up for grabs, along with pizza, snacks, booze and other refreshments. Channel your inner Val and come on down tonight at 7 p.m.

Set a reminder: “Broad City” returns to Comedy Central on September 13.

Photo Credit: Larry French/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen

Bad boys of music and food, Michael Ruffino and Anthony Bourdain, are coming together for the launch of Ruffino’s latest book, “Adios, Motherf***cker.” tonight in Brooklyn.

Heavy rock fans know Ruffino as the bassist for The Unband. The book takes readers on “a raucous tear through the netherworld of heavy rock, populated with crack-smoking Girl Scouts, collegiate bedlamites, shotgun-toting barmaids, a rodent-chomping music CEO, a beer-drinking chimp, and headbangers by the horde, while on tour with giants of heavy metal including Dio, Motörhead, Anthrax, Def Leppard, and a Who Was Who of reunited ‘80s hair bands.”

It was published today as part of Bourdain’s newest Ecco book series.

The world famous chef and “No Reservations” host will be moderating the event, which takes place at 7 p.m. at The Powerhouse Arena.

For $20, you can join the conversation and score your own copy of “Adios, Motherf***er.”

Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for some fun, stop by The Knitting Factory’s fifth installment of Drunken Master, “a celebration of the best, and worst, action flicks the world has to offer.”

Tonight, they’re watching “John Wick,” starring Keanu Reeves.

Not familiar? Wick, played by Reeves, is an assassin who returns from retirement after his wife’s death to seek revenge on the Russian mobsters who stole his car and killed his puppy – the last gift from his late love.

Event organizers call it “probably the finest Western action film of the past few years.”

Sip on themed drink specials while you watch and compare notes during the discussion afterward.

The free screening starts at 8 p.m.

Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Storms continue to slam Texas with historic levels of rainfall, as devastating floods swamp Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city. Thousands of people fled to rooftops or higher ground, overwhelming rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

And it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service says the storm likely won’t leave Texas altogether until Wednesday.

Bottom line: They need your help.

The two fastest and safest groups to use for donating support are the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

AMERICAN RED CROSS: Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 make a $10 donation.

SALVATION ARMY: Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.com.

Find other ways to help by clicking here.