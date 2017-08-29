President Trump To Visit Texas As Heavy Rain From Harvey Expected To Worsen Flooding

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to visit Texas Tuesday for updates on the devastating flooding from Harvey as crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls have had little time to search for other potential victims.

The White House said the president and first lady Melania Trump will depart early Tuesday morning for Corpus Christi, where they’ll receive a briefing on relief efforts by local leaders and relief organizations.

The couple will then head to Austin for a tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Operations Center. The trip will conclude with a briefing there from state leaders.

More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities worry that the tropical storm now parked over the Gulf Coast will return and deliver a knock-out blow to the Houston region already ravaged by devastating downpours generating an amount of rain normally seen only once in more than 1,000 years.

The storm was expected to make a slow turn to the northeast on Tuesday, placing the center just off the middle and upper Texas Gulf coast through Tuesday night before moving inland. Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 20 additional inches or rain over the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana through Thursday, with isolated storm totals maybe reaching 50 inches over the Houston-Galveston area and the upper Texas coast.

Meteorologists now predict Harvey could break a U.S. record for the most rainfall from a tropical system.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 people have been rescued since Harvey first hit and at one point overnight, the rain fell at a painful rate of

one to two inches per hour.

As flooding worsens, some storm victims are growing even more desperate. In the Houston area, heavy equipment normally reserved for hauling rock and soil instead saved lives as stranded residents packed into haulers and were driven to a Walmart parking lot where they were picked up by loved ones or bused to a shelter.

“Thank God, we’re here,” one woman said. “My son is picking us up and we’re going to his house. It’s all flooded.”

With 911 call centers and the Coast Guard inundated with pleas for help, some flood victims are now taking to social media. As people continue fleeing the floods by air and boat, shelters in Houston are reaching capacity with many arriving with harrowing tales of survival.

“We felt like there was no hope and we tried to evacuate on a boat that our neighbor had, but the current was too strong, so we went back to the house,” a woman said. “It was scary, it was really scary.”

The situation is so dire that the governor has activated the entire Texas National Guard. That means 12,000 guardsmen will now be on the ground to help with relief and rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard also says nine helicopters are being brought in Tuesday to help with rescues.

