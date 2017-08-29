Missing Child Found Wandering Alone In Queens Park; Daycare Worker Charged

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A four-year-old boy is back home with his parents after he was found wandering alone in a park in Queens.

Now, his babysitter is under arrest.

Police say four-year-old Emi was perfectly fine when park employees found him at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.

Peering at CBS2 cameras from under the brim of his bucket hat, Emi hung onto his dad late Tuesday — blissfully unaware of the drama that surrounded him all afternoon.

Police sources say Emi’s parents dropped him off at a licensed daycare center at 89-13 85th Street Tuesday morning. A babysitter brought him to the park shortly after.

“He went missing, he got lost, and police found him,” Emi’s father told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “He wandered off from a group at childcare in the park.”

Police say it took five hours before his babysitter reported him missing. Park employees found Emi alone around 12:45 p.m. Once doctors determined he was okay, Emi went to the NYPD’s 104th Precinct.

Investigators posted his photo on Twitter asking for help in finding his parents. At 5:30 p.m., police say Emi’s babysitter — 32-year-old Oscar Jaramillo — came to the precinct to report the boy missing.

Hours later, Jaramillo left silent and in handcuffs. He’s charged with abandoning a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

“He’s doing fine, we’re thrilled,” Emi’s dad said.

No one answered the door at PeekaBoo Daycare Tuesday evening. Other parents tell CBS2 they’re shocked a child went missing for so long under their care.

“I never had a problem with them, they always look after my son since he was born,” Somal Eduardo said.

The four-year-old had quite the adventure Tuesday, and his family couldn’t have asked for a happier ending.

When he gets home, Emi says he’s going to play and doze off.

CBS2 asked Emi’s parents if they were angry about what happened. They responded, “it is what it is.”

After hours with detectives and investigators in the precinct, Emi’s father apologized to reporters once they came out — further illustrating the type of family they are.