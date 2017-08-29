Driver In Critical Condition After Trying To Stop MTA Bus From Rolling Into Queens Cemetery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA bus driver is in critical condition after trying to stop his bus from rolling into a cemetery in Queens early Tuesday.

The driver, identified by the Transport Workers Union as Kalib Olivier, got off the bus to take a bathroom break near All Faiths Cemetery in Ridgewood at around 1:20 a.m.

The bus began rolling slowly backward down Metropolitan Avenue near 65th place and headed toward the cemetery’s gates.

Olivier tried to jump back on board to stop the bus but was smashed against a pole, the TWU said.

Olivier suffered a punctured lung, broken arm and broken leg.

The bus crashed into the cemetery’s fence. No one was on board it at the time.

Another driver, Anibal Rivera, saw the crash, secured the bus and contacted authorities, the TWU said.

“He may have saved [Olivier’s] life,” said J.P. Patafio of TWU Local 100. “Nobody else was around to see what had happened. I’m not an expert, but in my opinion, operator Rivera may have saved his life. He could have been dead.”

Olivier was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he’s in critical but stable condition, according to the TWU.

The MTA and NYPD are investigating how the bus wound up rolling backward in the first place.

In June, an MTA bus careened down the street in Brooklyn causing damage to 10 parked cars.

The driver in that incident was suspended. It was her third day on the job.

In that incident, the driver apparently neglected to place the bus into park and left it in neutral.