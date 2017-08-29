HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Jets Release Defensive Lineman Devon Still

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Jets have released defensive lineman Devon Still and signed cornerback Armagedon Draughn.

Still and his daughter, Leah, made headlines over the past few years while documenting her battle with cancer. He was signed by the Jets earlier this month and said his 7-year-old daughter’s cancer has been in remission for two years.

Still, who had a half-sack against the Giants last Saturday, has also played for Houston and Cincinnati.

Draughn, who was a member of the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL, played at four different schools during college, including Albany State, Delta State, Missouri State and Tuskegee.

