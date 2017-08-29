Homelessness, Transit Problems Top New Yorkers’ List Of Concerns For Next Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers have offered a ‘to-do’ list for the next mayor of New York City; they’re things whoever wins in November should address ASAP.

“I have no complaints, no complaints, I’m very happy I’ve lived here for 59 years,” Margot Kohn in Bay Terrace, Queens said.

It was something of a miracle, really, in a city where the act of complaining — some call it kvetching — is a veritable art form, CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer found people with nothing to gripe about.

Mayor de Blasio shouldn’t take that as a stamp of approval. Most people have plenty they don’t like, and plenty they want fixed. CBS2’s Kramer went to all five boroughs to see what people care about as they decide who should run the city for the next four years.

“We’re losing a lot of the mom and pop businesses,” Robert Cicero said.

“The other day I was in Orchard Beach. Its the only beach we have around here, they should make it a nice beach that everyone’s proud to go to,” Elizabeth Pena said.

Concern about the homeless is universal.

“They have so much on the streets now, need more shelter, winter’s coming,” Amar Remkhellaw said.

Transportation in all its forms seems to be a top concern as well.

“Mr. Mayor please fix the potholes,” Cislyn Forrest said.

“If there’s any way they could expand the highways,” Ira Berger added.

Voters also want the mayor to be part of the solution to bad subway service.

“New York City subways are horrendous, delays, every day lines are getting switched,” one rider said.

“I travel the train from Pelham bay station, takes me about an hour and forty-five minutes to get to the city. It takes people coming from New Jersey a lot less than that,” Michael Warwell said.

“It’s kind of unacceptable, it makes people late, getting fired from their jobs,” another rider added.

There’s also a lesson for Mayor de Blasio, or whoever happens to win in November.

One person told CBS2’s Kramer fixing the subways was primarily the state’s problem. Everyone else said the city — which has four votes on the MTA board — needs to step up to the plate.