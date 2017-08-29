HARVEY LATEST: 'Catastrophic' Situation In Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYC Ferry Launches New Route Connecting Astoria To Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYC Ferry is growing!

The service launched its fourth route, running from Astoria, Queens to Wall Street/Pier 11, making three stops along the way at Roosevelt Island, Long Island City and East 34th Street in Manhattan.

The first ferry left Hallets Cove in Astoria at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Boats will run every 25 minutes during rush hours.

“This ferry service is another option for people who don’t want to take the bus or a train, you get a beautiful scenic view of the city that we love, it’s just all around a great thing,” one longtime Astoria resident said.

The entire route takes about 45 minutes.

“The amazing success of NYC Ferry is a tribute to the can-do attitude of New York City and underlines the tremendous need to connect underserved communities to jobs, schools, health care and parks,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We will continue to improve public transportation options and quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

The ferry system has served over 1.5 million riders since launching May 1.

The system provides service on the East River between Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

The fare is $2.75, the same as a subway or bus ride.

