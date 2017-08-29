Police: Suspect Ran Over Man’s Foot, And Then Shot Him, In East New York, Brooklyn

HARVEY: Flooding Worsens; Trump Visiting Texas | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for a suspect who first ran over a man’s foot and then shot him in the leg in East New York, Brooklyn earlier this month.

Around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, the suspect was driving a green Honda sport-utility vehicle at 713 Atkins Ave., when he drove over the 20-year-old man’s foot, police said.

The suspect left, but returned and got into a quarrel with the victim that turned physical, police said. The suspect took out a gun and shot the victim twice I the leg, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and the victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center for his injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a man 25 to 29 years old, last seen wearing a red hat, white shirt, dark colored pants and light colored shoes.

Police say this suspect ran over a man’s foot, and then shot him, in East New York, Brooklyn on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

