Hateful Images In Queens Lobby Sparks Day Of Action On Tenants Rights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 50 volunteers and city workers hit the streets in Queens on Tuesday for a day of action, handing out fliers to educate New Yorkers about tenant rights.
The movement was sparked by hateful images including a swastika and pictures of Hitler and Mussolini posted in the lobby of a Sunnyside condo building, allegedly by its property manager Neil Milano.
“We want to be here today to say that we will not stand for harassment of immigrants in Queens or anywhere in New York City,” said Kavita Pawria-Sanchez, assistant commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.
Tenants of the 39th place building claim Milano also created a hostile living environment, threatening and intimidating residents, many whom are immigrants.
But city leaders including Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer rallied together to call for an end to hateful behavior and to announce an official investigation into Milano’s alleged management practices by the city’s Commission on Human Rights.
“All of us have an obligation to protect these people to make sure that they’ll be safe in their homes,” Van Bramer said. “And that’s why it’s so important that we’re investigating, pursuing and making sure that there are no acts of retaliation against these good people who live in that building.”
The NYPD is also taking an active role in the investigation.
City officials are urging any tenant who feels that their rights are being violated by their landlord or property manager to call 311. Tips can be made anonymously.