8/30 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon as a weak area of high pressure nudges in. As for temps, they’ll be rather pleasant in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be mostly clear generally quiet. Expect temps to fall into the 60s by daybreak with 50s inland.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny as a cold front approaches. Odds of a shower/storm are low, but we’re still looking at about a 20-30% risk. Expect highs to be a little warmer in the low 80s.
As for Friday, we’ll be waking up to a cooler, refreshing morning with highs only around 70°.