HARVEY: Storm Makes Landfall In Louisiana | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

8/30 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon as a weak area of high pressure nudges in. As for temps, they’ll be rather pleasant in the mid 70s.

nu tu tri state travel 16 8/30 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will be mostly clear generally quiet. Expect temps to fall into the 60s by daybreak with 50s inland.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight7 8/30 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny as a cold front approaches. Odds of a shower/storm are low, but we’re still looking at about a 20-30% risk. Expect highs to be a little warmer in the low 80s.

As for Friday, we’ll be waking up to a cooler, refreshing morning with highs only around 70°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch