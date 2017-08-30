Cops: 9-Month-Old Ditched Outside Casino After Mother Refused To Pay Babysitter

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A baby boy was left all alone outside of a Suffolk County casino, and the teen babysitter — who may have abandoned him after she wasn’t paid — is facing charges.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, police have charged the teen, her boyfriend, and mother with leaving an infant boy unattended outside of a Suffolk County casino.

Suffolk police said it was Tuesday night outside the Jake’s 58 casino in Islandia that a 9-month-old baby boy was dropped off by the infant’s 14-year-old babysitter, her boyfriend, and her mother.

“They dropped the baby on a bench, left the baby unattended for some time, then the 16-year-old boyfriend picked the baby up and brought it inside the casino,” Chief Stuart Cameron said.

Casino staff said the boyfriend told them he had noticed the baby was left outside on the bench, but after checking hotel surveillance video, responding officers realized it was the same people who had called them earlier in the day to their home on Johnson Ave in Ronkonkoma.

They told officers the child’s mother had not shown up to pick up the infant, and was unwilling to pay the agreed upon fee for babysitting the child.

Next door neighbors said they’re not surprised they are now charged with abandoning a child, claiming police have constantly been called to the home because of fights between family members.

“I have a child, who takes a child to a casino? I hope they all go to jail, it’s ridiculous,” neighbor Lequita Johnson said.

From behind the home’s front door, the 14-year-old babysitter told CBS2 the baby’s mother was a stripper who never showed up after leaving the child overnight, adding they were supposed to meet at the casino, and she left the 9-month-old boy there thinking he would be safe.

Police say instead they committed a serious crime.

“The 44-year-old mother, the 14-year-old babysitter, and 16-year-old boyfriend were all arrested for endangering the welfare of a child,” Chief Cameron said. “The 21-year-old mother of the 9-month-old child was referred to child protective services for an investigation.”

The babysitter’s mother was identified as DeJuana Stewart. The babysitter and boyfriend have not been named because they are juveniles.

All three posted bail after being arrested. The baby was not harmed. Child protective services is also investigating the babysitter’s family since she is a juvenile.