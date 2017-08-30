Bill Gates Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World!

1010 WINS– Bill Gates’ reign as king of capitalism has come to an end.
Amancio Ortega, the co-founder of the fashion giant Inditex, just officially became the richest person in the world. According to Forbes, his net worth is now at an estimated $85 billion, after Inditex, parent company to popular fashion chain, Zara, rose 1 percent.
Related: Apple’s iPhone Turns 10!
Ortega leads the Microsoft-founder and long-time front runner by a modest $200 million.
Though Gates’ second place title is in part because he gave away $4.6 billion worth of Microsoft stock to his foundation, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the third richest person, with an estimated net worth of $81.4 billion.
-Kayla Jardine