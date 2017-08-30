HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bill Gates Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World!

1010 WINS– Bill Gates’ reign as king of capitalism has come to an end.

Amancio Ortega, the co-founder of the fashion giant Inditex, just officially became the richest person in the world. According to Forbes, his net worth is now at an estimated $85 billion, after Inditex, parent company to popular fashion chain, Zara, rose 1 percent.

Ortega leads the Microsoft-founder and long-time front runner by a modest $200 million.

Though Gates’ second place title is in part because he gave away $4.6 billion worth of Microsoft stock to his foundation, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the third richest person, with an estimated net worth of $81.4 billion.

-Kayla Jardine

