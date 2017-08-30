HARVEY: Storm Makes Landfall In Louisiana | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Sources: Bronx Woman Found Dead With Rosary Beads Stuffed In Her Mouth

Filed Under: Andrew Falzon, The Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are investigating the death of a Bronx woman who sources say was found unconscious with rosary beads stuffed in her mouth.

The 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of her apartment building on Anderson Avenue in the Bronx just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police officers responded, they found EMS already on the scene trying to resuscitate the woman.

Sources confirm to 1010 WINS she was found with rosary beads stuffed in her mouth.

She was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the day, the woman’s boyfriend was in the street naked and ranting about the devil, police said.

“I saw someone naked by 167th next to the 4 train station. He was walking naked but I really didn’t know what happened,” a neighbor told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon. “He was screaming.”

The man was subdued with a Taser and taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch