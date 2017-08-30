Sources: Bronx Woman Found Dead With Rosary Beads Stuffed In Her Mouth

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are investigating the death of a Bronx woman who sources say was found unconscious with rosary beads stuffed in her mouth.

The 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of her apartment building on Anderson Avenue in the Bronx just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police officers responded, they found EMS already on the scene trying to resuscitate the woman.

Sources confirm to 1010 WINS she was found with rosary beads stuffed in her mouth.

She was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the day, the woman’s boyfriend was in the street naked and ranting about the devil, police said.

“I saw someone naked by 167th next to the 4 train station. He was walking naked but I really didn’t know what happened,” a neighbor told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon. “He was screaming.”

The man was subdued with a Taser and taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.